    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sensex surges 1,500 pts in four days as IT and financial shares help D-Street scale 10-month peak — Sun Pharma jumps

    Sensex surges 1,500 pts in four days as IT and financial shares help D-Street scale 10-month peak — Sun Pharma jumps

    Sensex surges 1,500 pts in four days as IT and financial shares help D-Street scale 10-month peak — Sun Pharma jumps
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 clocked their highest closing levels in 10 months amid buying across most sectors. Infosys, the HDFC twins and TCS were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

    Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday to scale 10-month closing highs, helped by strong buying interest in financial, IT, metal and healthcare shares. Globally, investors awaited a key interest decision by the Fed due this week amid concerns central banks' battle against red-hot inflation will hamper economic growth.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Both headline indices gave up one third of their intraday gains of 0.9 percent by the end of the session. The Sensex rose 543.1 points to touch 61,289.7 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,175.8, up 163.6 points from its previous close.
    Image
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Catch highlights of the Nov 1 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensex

    Previous Article

    Dhanuka Agritech board approves buyback of equity shares

    Next Article

    Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Deal wins lowest in three quarters

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng