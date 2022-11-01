Sensex surges 1,500 pts in four days as IT and financial shares help D-Street scale 10-month peak — Sun Pharma jumps

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 clocked their highest closing levels in 10 months amid buying across most sectors. Infosys, the HDFC twins and TCS were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday to scale 10-month closing highs, helped by strong buying interest in financial, IT, metal and healthcare shares. Globally, investors awaited a key interest decision by the Fed due this week amid concerns central banks' battle against red-hot inflation will hamper economic growth.

Both headline indices gave up one third of their intraday gains of 0.9 percent by the end of the session. The Sensex rose 543.1 points to touch 61,289.7 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,175.8, up 163.6 points from its previous close.

(This story will be updated shortly)