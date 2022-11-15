    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket News

    Nifty defends 18,400 and Sensex ends 436 pts off day's low amid choppy trade — rupee inches higher to 81.10 vs dollar

    Nifty defends 18,400 and Sensex ends 436 pts off day's low amid choppy trade — rupee inches higher to 81.10 vs dollar

    Nifty defends 18,400 and Sensex ends 436 pts off day's low amid choppy trade — rupee inches higher to 81.10 vs dollar
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 held up 0.4 percent at the close on Tuesday after gyrating around one percent around the flatline amid choppy trade.

    Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a choppy session in the green on Tuesday, though gains in financial and IT shares were offset by losses in oil & gas and FMCG stocks. Globally, the markets saw largely strong but volatile moves as investors weighed hawkish remarks by Fed officials against a better-than-expected consumer inflation reading from the world's largest economy last week that rekindled hopes of an earlier end to interest rate hikes.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read


    Both headline indices settled with a gain of 0.4 percent for the day. The Sensex gyrated within a range of 519 points around the flatline before closing at 61,873 — more than 400 points above its weakest level of the day. The Nifty50 ended at 18,403.4 after broadly trading in the 18,250-18,450 zone during the session.
    A total of 36 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished the day higher. PowerGrid, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech, Dr Reddy's and Divi's were the top gainers, each finishing around two percent higher.
    Image
    ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and SBI were the biggest boosts for both main gauges.
    Image
    Coal India was the top laggard. HDFC Life, Grasim, Cipla, ITC, UPL, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma — declining between 0.2 percent and one percent — were among the worst-hit blue-chip stocks.
    Analysts say relative easing in consumer inflation aided optimism in the market.
    Official data released post-market hours on Monday showed retail inflation in the country eased to 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous month — in line with Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the reading at 6.73 percent.
    "Although the CPI has continued to be above the RBI's tolerance limit, it is estimated that it will begin to fall within the range from the quarter ending June 2023," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
    Overall market breadth remained skewed in favour of the bears throughout the day, with 1,616 stocks rising 1,905 declining on BSE.
    Global markets
    European markets began the day with cautious gains, following a largely strong handover from Asia, with the pan-regional Stoxx 600 index rising as much as 0.3 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were up one percent, suggesting a gap-up start ahead on Wall Street.
    Catch highlights of the Nov 15 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensexVIX

    Previous Article

    Equity mutual funds in Oct — which stocks were most in favour?

    Next Article

    Shareholders approve merger of Tata Coffee with Tata Consumer Products

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng