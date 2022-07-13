Cross
Sensex rises over 300 pts and Nifty50 crosses 16,100 led by financial shares — HCL Tech dips

Sensex rises over 300 pts and Nifty50 crosses 16,100 led by financial shares — HCL Tech dips

IST (Published)
The Sensex and the Nifty50 began Wednesday's session in the green led by financial and FMCG shares. HCL Tech shares faced selling pressure after the IT company's margin fell short of Street estimates.

Sensex rises over 300 pts and Nifty50 crosses 16,100 led by financial shares — HCL Tech dips
Indian equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday amid gains in financial and FMCG shares, shrugging off a mixed trend across global markets amid persistent concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.
The Sensex gained 324.6 points or 0.6 percent to touch 54,211.2 at the strongest level in the first few minutes of trade, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 16,139.6, up 81.3 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
A total of 44 stocks began the day in the green. Asian Paints, Bharat Petroleum, IndusInd, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Grasim and Infosys — opening around 1-2 percent higher — were the top gainers.
On the other hand, ONGC fell more than one percent and was the top laggard among blue-chip stocks. Shree Cement and Hindalco saw losses of up to half a percent.
Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and SBI were the biggest contributors to the rise in both headline indices.
(This story will be updated shortly)
