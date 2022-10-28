    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sensex 40 pts shy of 60,000 as D-Street begins November F&O series on a positive note

    By Sandeep Singh

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed up about half a percent on the first day of the November F&O series. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues.

    Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Friday, as Dalal Street entered a new derivative series, led by strength in oil & gas and auto stocks though losses in financial and IT shares capped the upside. Globally, concerns remained about the impact of steep hikes in benchmark interest rates on economic growth.

    Both headline indices gave up half of their intraday gains of 0.6 percent. The Sensex jumped 376.3 points to touch 60,133.2 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,838.9, up 102 points from its previous close.
    Global markets
    European markets began the day in the red, marred by weaker commodity rates and mixed earnings erports, as investors assessed the road ahead for central banks a day after the ECB announced a hike of 75 bps in benchmark interest rates along expected lines. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.1 percent in early hours.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.7 percent at the last count, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Catch highlights of the October 28 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
