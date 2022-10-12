Nifty50 reclaims 17,000 as financial and IT shares aid rebound on Street — TCS up 1%

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday, following three straight days of losses, aided by gains in financial, IT and oil & gas shares, though caution persisted as investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc after TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note.

Fears of steep rate hikes coming in the way of economic growth and geopolitical tensions played out across global markets, denting the sentiment on Dalal Street.

Both headline indices rose as much as half a percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained as much as 311.2 points to 57,458.5 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,071.7, up 88.1 points from its previous close.

As many as 41 Nifty50 stocks began the day in the green. Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Infosys, IndusInd and Adani Enterprises were the top gainers.

NTPC, ITC, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Axis Bank — rising around 0.5 percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that gained the most.

ALSO READ: Analysts divided over TCS All sectors rose at the open with the IT pack being the top gainer on NSE, a day after the Tata group IT giant's strong all-round performance failed to excite the Street amid overall weakness in the market. (

)

"An important trend in the market is that FIIs are hugely net short in the derivatives market while retail and HNIs are long. If the market mood turns suddenly, there can be massive short covering leading to a sharp rally," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

TCS shares rose as much as 0.9 percent to Rs 3,098 apiece on BSE.

Official data on consumer inflation and industrial production in India is due later on Wednesday. Analysts also awaited a key jobs report from the world's largest economy scheduled for release on Thursday for cues.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,498 stocks rose and 837 fell in early deals on BSE.

The rupee inched higher at the open at 82.28 against the US dollar.

Global markets

Equities in other parts of Asia continued to reel under pressure, following a weak handover from Wall Street, after the BoE signalled that it would support the country's bond market for only three more days, adding to jitters over hawkish central banks and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down one percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 1.1 percent .