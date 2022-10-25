Sensex and Nifty50 slip into the red amid choppy trade — rupee at 82.69 vs dollar

Mini
The Sensex and the Nifty50 gave up initial gains in a choppy session on Tuesday, as Dalal Street returned to trade following a long weekend on account of Diwali.
Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains after a positive start on Tuesday, as Dalal Street returned to trade following a long weekend, as losses in financial and FMCG stocks offset gains in in IT, auto and metal names. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.
The Nifty50 failed to stay above 17,800 and returned to 17,700-odd levels.