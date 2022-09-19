Sensex bounces back 653 pts from day's low as financial and FMCG shares aid a rebound on Street

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session well in the green on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak, aided by strength in financial, FMCG and IT shares though weakness in metal stocks limited the upside.

Globally, investors remained on the back foot ahead of a widely-expected 75-basis-point rate hike this week, as investors line up tighter monetary policies to tackle red-hot inflation despite warnings of a slowdown.

17,700 band before closing at 17,622.3. The Sensex gyrated within a 790-point range, between 58,487.8 and 59,277.6, during the session before settling 653.5 points above the lowest level of the day. The Nifty50 broadly moved in the 17,400-17,622.3.

A total of 35 stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended higher. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were the top gainers.

SBI, SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and Divi's — rising 1-3 percent — were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

The HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the biggest boosts for both headline indices, with the five contributing more than 200 points to the gain in Sensex.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Britannia, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid were the top laggards.

JSW Steel, Cipla and NTPC

"The global market is expected to battle volatility as we approach the Fed policy announcement... The policy tone indicates hawkish measures, suggesting elevated hikes, leading to a pull-out of FIIs from Indian equities," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Oil & gas shares saw mixed moves after the government last week lowered a windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil in line with a fall in global rates.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral but skewed in favour of the bears, as 1,709 stocks rose and 1,904 fell on BSE.

The rupee inched lower against the US dollar at the close.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red dragged by France, where stocks of two major TV groups fell as they abandoned their merger plans. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as one percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent at the last count, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

