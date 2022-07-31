D-Street Week Ahead: RBI rate decision, auto sales and earnings likely to influence market

A key rate decision by the RBI, a slew of blue-chip corporate earnings and auto sales data will be at the centre stage on Dalal Street in the week starting August 1. State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan GAIL, IndiGo, Britannia and Godrej Properties will report their quarterly numbers during the course of the week.

Movement in the forex market will remain on investors' radar after the rupee clocked its biggest gain in a year to settle at 79.25 on Friday.

The week that was

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly three percent last week — a second straight weekly gain. Globally, a rate hike along expected lines in the US and dovish commentary from the Fed sent positive signals to equity markets.

IT financial and metal shares were the biggest boosts for headline indices.

A total of 38 stocks in the Nifty50 basket saw weekly gains.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, IndusInd and Asian Paints were also among the top gainers.

Broader markets also strengthened for the week.

Index Weekly change (%) Nifty Midcap 100 2 Nifty Smallcap 100 0.5

The road ahead

Analysts see the next target for the Nifty50 at 17,400, after the bulls took it past 16,800 decisively.

"All the sectors are contributing to the move. We believe the focus should still be on the top performers instead of expecting a turnaround in the beaten-down names. We reiterate our preference for auto, FMCG, banking and financials and remain selective in other sectors," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

Participants can look for buying opportunities on dips, he said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning Aug 1:

DOMESTIC CUES

Corporate earnings

Date Company Aug 1 ITC, Zomato, UPL, Thyrocare, Escorts, Barbeque-Nation, TBZ Aug 2 Bosch, Adani Green, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, Brigade Enterprises, Indus Towers, Lemontree, Voltas Aug 3 Adani Power, Adani Transmission, InterGlobe Aviation, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, Tata Coffee, Godrej Consumer Products, Inox Leisure, Birlasoft, Devyani International, Bliss GVS Pharma Aug 4 GAIL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, BHEL, Britannia, Dabur, Berger Paints, BEML, Dalmia Bharat, Kalpatru Power, Spandana Sphoorty, Ujjivan Financial Services, HCC, Krsnaa, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, Max India Aug 5 Mahindra & Mahindra, NMDC, Nykaa, Paytm, Titan, Uco Bank, Indigo Paints, CAMS, Fortis Healthcare Aug 6 SBI, Marico, Amara Raja, Indian Overseas Bank

FII activity

The flow of institutional investors' money will remain in focus on Dalal Street.

GLOBAL CUES