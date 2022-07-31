    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    D-Street Week Ahead: RBI rate decision, auto sales and earnings likely to influence market

    D-Street Week Ahead: RBI rate decision, auto sales and earnings likely to influence market

    Profile image
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The RBI is likely to announce a hike in the repo rate this week. A slew of blue-chip earnings and auto sales data will also be on investors' radar.

    D-Street Week Ahead: RBI rate decision, auto sales and earnings likely to influence market
    A key rate decision by the RBI, a slew of blue-chip corporate earnings and auto sales data will be at the centre stage on Dalal Street in the week starting August 1. State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan GAIL, IndiGo, Britannia and Godrej Properties will report their quarterly numbers during the course of the week.
    Movement in the forex market will remain on investors' radar after the rupee clocked its biggest gain in a year to settle at 79.25 on Friday.
    The week that was
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly three percent last week — a second straight weekly gain. Globally, a rate hike along expected lines in the US and dovish commentary from the Fed sent positive signals to equity markets.
    IT financial and metal shares were the biggest boosts for headline indices.
    A total of 38 stocks in the Nifty50 basket saw weekly gains.
    Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, IndusInd and Asian Paints were also among the top gainers.
    Broader markets also strengthened for the week.
    IndexWeekly change (%)
    Nifty Midcap 1002
    Nifty Smallcap 1000.5
    The road ahead
    Analysts see the next target for the Nifty50 at 17,400, after the bulls took it past 16,800 decisively.
    "All the sectors are contributing to the move. We believe the focus should still be on the top performers instead of expecting a turnaround in the beaten-down names. We reiterate our preference for auto, FMCG, banking and financials and remain selective in other sectors," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
    Participants can look for buying opportunities on dips, he said.
    Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning Aug 1:
    DOMESTIC CUES
    Corporate earnings
    DateCompany
    Aug 1ITC, Zomato, UPL, Thyrocare, Escorts, Barbeque-Nation, TBZ
    Aug 2Bosch, Adani Green, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, Brigade Enterprises, Indus Towers, Lemontree, Voltas
    Aug 3Adani Power, Adani Transmission, InterGlobe Aviation, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, Tata Coffee, Godrej Consumer Products, Inox Leisure, Birlasoft, Devyani International, Bliss GVS Pharma
    Aug 4GAIL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, BHEL, Britannia, Dabur, Berger Paints, BEML, Dalmia Bharat, Kalpatru Power, Spandana Sphoorty, Ujjivan Financial Services, HCC, Krsnaa, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, Max India
    Aug 5Mahindra & Mahindra, NMDC, Nykaa, Paytm, Titan, Uco Bank, Indigo Paints, CAMS, Fortis Healthcare
    Aug 6SBI, Marico, Amara Raja, Indian Overseas Bank
    FII activity
    The flow of institutional investors' money will remain in focus on Dalal Street.
    GLOBAL CUES
    DateUSEuropeAsia
    Aug 1Manufacturing PMI dataGermany retail sales, France manufacturing PMI data, Eurozone unemployment dataHong Kong GDP data, China and Japan manufacturing PMI data
    Aug 2Fed official Charles Evans to speakHong Kong retail sales data
    Aug 3Crude oil stockpiles dataFrance and Eurozone services PMI data, Eurozone retail sales dataChina and Japan services PMI data
    Aug 4Jobless claims data, Fed Loretta Mester to speakECB Executive Board Member Frank Elderson to speak
    Aug 5Unemployment rate dataGermany and France industrial production data
    Tags
    Next Article

    Bottomline: A slowing US economy isn’t good for equities

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng