Nifty50 scales record high for first time in 13 months as the bulls stay in charge of D-Street for fifth straight day

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 clocked record closing highs on Monday as the bulls stayed in control of the Street for the fifth back-to-back trading session.

Indian equity benchmarks scaled record closing highs on Monday, continuing to rise for the fifth session in a row, led by gains in oil & gas and auto stocks, and select financial heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance. The Nifty Bank — whose members include India's top lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance — also clocked its highest ever close.

Both headline indices closed 0.3 percent higher at record levels. The Sensex rose 211.2 points to end at 62,504.8, having hit a lifetime high of 62,701.4 during the session.

The Nifty50 settled at 18,562.8, up 50 points from its previous close, having touched a record high of 18,614.3 in intraday trade. The 50-scrip index took out a record high of 18,604.5, logged on October 19, 2021.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls at the close, as 2,058 stocks rose and 1,555 fell on BSE.

