Investors richer by Rs 6 lakh crore in six days as Sensex and Nifty50 scale fresh record highs

The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to rise for the sixth session running, a day after the 50-scrip index clocked a record high after a gap of 13-odd months.

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to fresh record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in financial, FMCG and metal shares, shrugging off mixed moves in world markets as concerns persisted about the potential impact of protests in China against COVID restrictions on global demand.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.4 percent in the first few minutes of trade after a flat start. The Sensex gained 262.9 points to touch 62,767.7 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,643.3, up 80.5 points from its previous close.

The Nifty50, the Sensex and the Nifty Bank hit lifetime highs, as the bulls remained in charge of Dalal Street for the sixth day running.

Twenty five stocks in the Nifty50 basket began the day in the green, with Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, NTPC and ONGC being the top gainers.

Axis Bank, UPL, Britannia, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Titan were the biggest boosts for both main indices.

On the other hand, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, TCS, Nestle and SBI, down between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, were the top laggards.

At 10 am, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 286.6 lakh crore, up by Rs 5.7 lakh crore since November 21, according to provisional exchange data.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets bagged sharp gains on Tuesday, shrugging off overnight losses on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan quoting 1.6 percent higher at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.9 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. The three main US indices finished around 1.5 percent lower on Monday.