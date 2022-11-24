English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Sensex and Nifty50 clock record closing highs aided by financial and IT shares — rupee gains to 81.63 vs dollar

Sensex and Nifty50 clock record closing highs aided by financial and IT shares — rupee gains to 81.63 vs dollar

Sensex and Nifty50 clock record closing highs aided by financial and IT shares — rupee gains to 81.63 vs dollar
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sandeep Singh  Nov 24, 2022 4:04 PM IST (Published)

Strong buying interest in financial, IT and oil & gas shares aided a fag-end recovery on Dalal Street that took the Sensex and the Nifty50 to record closing highs. Both main indices finished the November F&O series 4.2 percent higher.

Indian equity benchmarks soared to record closing highs on Thursday, finishing the November derivatives (F&O) series more than four percent higher, led by broad-based buying. Dalal Street tracked gains across major markets around the globe after minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting suggested a slowing pace of hikes in COVID-era interest rates soon.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


Both headline indices surged around 1.5 percent in the final hour of the session. The Sensex jumped 901.8 points to touch an all-time high of 62,412.3 in intraday trade, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,529.7, up 262.5 points from its previous close — coming within 75 points of its record high.
Image
As many as 44 stocks in the Nifty50 basket strengthened for the day. Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Bharat Petroleum, Infosys, Tata Consumer Products, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and TCS — ending between 2.3 percent and 4.6 percent — were the top gainers.
Image
Infosys, the HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS were the biggest boosts for both main gauges.
Image
The Nifty Bank — whose 12 constituents are 12 major lenders of the country — gained as much as one percent to a record 43,163.4 during the session.
"Investors cheered the latest FOMC meeting minutes that hinted that the rate hike cycle may be slowing down. Optimism was further boosted by falling crude prices, over talk of a possible price cap on Russian oil and a rise in US stockpiles, and the declining dollar index," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,935 stocks rose and 1,570 fell at the close on BSE.
The rupee appreciated 0.3 percent to end at 81.63 against the US dollar.
Image
Global markets
European markets scaled three-month highs mirroring the trend across Asian peers, with investors looking for fresh cues from the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.3 percent to its strongest intraday level since August 19.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

india stock marketniftysensex

Previous Article

NBCC maintains revenue guidance of Rs 9,000 crore for current financial year

Next Article

Larsen and Toubro's construction arm wins significant order from the Greenko Group

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng