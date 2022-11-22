Sensex rebounds nearly 350 pts from day's low as the bulls take charge of D-Street after 3 days

The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose half a percent each on Tuesday as IT stocks aided a fag-end recovery on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session higher on Tuesday, as the bulls took charge of the Street from the bears after three days, aided by gains across sectors backed by a fag-end recovery in IT shares. Globally, investors remained on the back foot weighing economic data against central bank commentary to assess the future course of interest rates.

Both headline indices finished the day half a percent higher. The Sensex ended 274.1 points higher at 61,419, having touched 61,466.6 at the strongest level of the day. The Nifty50 climbed to 18,244.2 at the end of the day, up 84.3 points from its previous close.

Kaynes Tech made a strong debut on the bourses, finishing the listing day at a premium of 17-18 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range.

Overall market breadth remained skewed in favoured of the bears, as 1,636 stocks rose and 1,809 fell at the close on BSE.

(This story will be updated shortly)