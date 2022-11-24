Nifty50 back above 18,300 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares as November F&O series draws to a close

The Sensex and the Nifty50 began Thursday's session in the green tracking gains across global markets on hopes of an earlier-than-expected end to the current cycle of rising interest rates. Analysts expect volatility on Dalal Street ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivative series later in the day.
Indian equity benchmarks began the last trading session of the November futures & option (F&O) series in the green, led by gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares, mirroring strength across global markets after Fed minutes hinted at less aggressive hikes in benchmark interest rates soon.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
Both benchmark indices rose as much as 0.3 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 194 points to touch 61,704.6 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,327, up 59.8 points from its previous close.
Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 928 stocks rose and 538 fell in early deals on BSE.
Global markets
Equities in other Asian markets tracked Wall Street higher after minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting hinted at a slowing pace of benchmark interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, the three main US indices finished 0.3-1 percent higher.
(This story will be updated shortly)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!