English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Nifty50 back above 18,300 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares as November F&O series draws to a close

Nifty50 back above 18,300 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares as November F&O series draws to a close

Nifty50 back above 18,300 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares as November F&O series draws to a close
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sandeep Singh  Nov 24, 2022 9:24 AM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 began Thursday's session in the green tracking gains across global markets on hopes of an earlier-than-expected end to the current cycle of rising interest rates. Analysts expect volatility on Dalal Street ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivative series later in the day.

Indian equity benchmarks began the last trading session of the November futures & option (F&O) series in the green, led by gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares, mirroring strength across global markets after Fed minutes hinted at less aggressive hikes in benchmark interest rates soon.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


Both benchmark indices rose as much as 0.3 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 194 points to touch 61,704.6 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,327, up 59.8 points from its previous close.
Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 928 stocks rose and 538 fell in early deals on BSE.
Global markets
Equities in other Asian markets tracked Wall Street higher after minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting hinted at a slowing pace of benchmark interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, the three main US indices finished 0.3-1 percent higher.
(This story will be updated shortly)
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

india stock marketniftysensex

Next Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty edge higher — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng