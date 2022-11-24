Nifty50 back above 18,300 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares as November F&O series draws to a close

The Sensex and the Nifty50 began Thursday's session in the green tracking gains across global markets on hopes of an earlier-than-expected end to the current cycle of rising interest rates. Analysts expect volatility on Dalal Street ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivative series later in the day.

Indian equity benchmarks began the last trading session of the November futures & option (F&O) series in the green, led by gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares, mirroring strength across global markets after Fed minutes hinted at less aggressive hikes in benchmark interest rates soon.

Both benchmark indices rose as much as 0.3 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 194 points to touch 61,704.6 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,327, up 59.8 points from its previous close.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 928 stocks rose and 538 fell in early deals on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets tracked Wall Street higher after minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting hinted at a slowing pace of benchmark interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, the three main US indices finished 0.3-1 percent higher.

