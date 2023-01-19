Sensex and Nifty 50 end with minor cuts after a rangebound session

FMCG and IT shares ended with losses, while chemical shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.5 percent lower.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Thursday's session with minor cuts following a rangebound session. On Wednesday, the headline indices ended at two-week closing high. FMCG and IT shares ended with losses, while chemical shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.5 percent lower.

The Sensex fell 329.3 points or 0.5 percent to 60,716.5, before ending at 60,858.4. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,063.8 - 18,155.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.4 percent lower at 18,084.2. Nifty Bank ended 164 points or 0.4 percent lower at 42,294.

A total of 34 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red.

Coal India, UPL and ONGC were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

"Domestic indices snapped their previous gains amid negative sentiments from their global counterparts. Weak US consumer data and hawkish comments from the Fed's policymakers on Wednesday hammered investor risk appetite. Lingering fears of recession dragged global bourses down, leaving the market volatile," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All Nifty sectoral indices, barring Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Banks ended in the red.

Overall market breadth favoured the decline at close, as 1,582 stocks rose while 1,929 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 12 paise lower from previous close at 81.36 vs US dollar. The currency settled at its highest close since December 1, 2022 on Wednesday.