Sensex and Nifty 50 end volatile session with minor gains

By Asmita Pant  Feb 9, 2023 4:48:24 PM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended with minor gains on Thursday. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat and 0.2 percent lower, respectively. The Sensex fell nearly 191 points or 0.3 percent to 60,472.8, before ending at 60,806.2.

