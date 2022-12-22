Sensex and Nifty end at over one-month low; close in the red for second straight session

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Thursday, ending at one-month closing low for the second straight session, amid losses in realty shares. Nifty IT ended flat, and was the only Nifty sectoral index that ended in green.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Thursday, extending losses from previous session. The loses in Nifty realty shares led the headline indices lower. The headline indices closed at over one-month lows.

The Sensex fell 430 points to 60,637.2 before ending at 60,826.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,068.6-18,318.8 in intraday trade before ending 0.4 percent lower at 18,127.4. Broad indices mirrored the losses in the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.9 percent lower and 1.6 percent lower respectively.

A total of 41 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Bajaj Finserv, Larsen and Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank being the top laggards.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Power, Union Bank, Zinc and IDFC First Bank pulled the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints and Grasim were the top Nifty gainers.

"Markets continued their downward journey even today despite a steady opening and absence of data on any new strain other than the sub-variants of Omicron elsewhere. With the force of gravity reversing on the back of rising interest rates and with PE expansion hard to come along, the street seems to prefer staying a bit light ahead of the new calendar year and earnings season. All sectoral indices ended in the red during today's trade," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Nifty realty stocks were the biggest laggards and ended 1.4 percent lower. Godrej Prop and DLF pulled the sectoral index lower. Nifty IT ended flat.

Overall market breadth favoured the declines at the close, as 765 stocks rose while 2,792 fell on BSE.

Rupee ends five paise higher at 82.76 vs the US dollar on Thursday.

Global markets

European markets were trading higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session. Stoxx 600 index was last trading marginally higher.