Sensex and Nifty close over one-month low — Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins top draggers

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Wednesday, ending at one-month closing low, amid losses in media shares. Nifty IT and pharma were the only sectorial indices in the green.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Wednesday, closing at over one-month low tracing weak global cues. The loses in media shares led the headline indices lower. The indices ended lower on Tuesday following Bank of Japan's surprise policy announcement.

The Sensex fell 763.9 points to 60,938.4 before ending at 61,067.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,162.8-18,473.4 in intraday trade before ending a percent lower at 18,199.1. Broad indices mirrored the losses in the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 1.6 percent lower and 2.2 percent lower respectively.

A total of 38 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank being the top laggards.

Adani Total Gas, Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Zinc and Chola Investment pulled the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Divis Labs, TCS, Apollo Hospital, Cipla and Nestle were the top Nifty gainers.

"Bears continued to cause havoc in the domestic market while Wall Street snapped its losing streak ahead of the release of the US GDP numbers. Though all other sectors bled, pharma stocks were on a high owing to renewed fears of a global COVID outbreak, and IT witnessed bargain buying. The market also anticipates the release of the RBI meeting minutes for more clarity on the central bank’s thought process," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nifty media stocks were the biggest laggards and ended three percent lower. PVR and Zee Entertainment pulled the sectoral index lower. IT stocks, continued gaining streak, and were one of the only two sectorial gainers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears at the close, as 786 stocks rose while 2,765 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended five paise lower from its previous close vs US dollar.

Global markets

European markets were trading higher on Wednesday as investors sentiment improved. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.9 percent higher.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.9 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.