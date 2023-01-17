homemarket News

Sensex and Nifty 50 build on initial gains to end near day's high

By Asmita Pant  Jan 17, 2023 4:21:02 PM IST (Updated)

The Sensex rose 500 points to 60,704.5, before ending at 60,655.7. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,886.9 - 18,072 in intraday trade before ending 0.9 percent higher at 18,055.4.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Tuesday's session higher, after starting the session flat. Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while services shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended marginally lower.

The Sensex rose 500 points to 60,704.5, before ending at 60,655.7. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,886.9 - 18,072 in intraday trade before ending 0.9 percent higher at 18,055.4. Nifty Bank ended 102 points or 0.2 percent higher at 42,270.4.
A total of 37 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green.
On the other hand, 13 stocks in the Nifty 50 basket ended with loses.
Overall market breadth favoured the decline at close, as 1,536 stocks rose while 1,926 fell on BSE.
Rupee ended 15 paise lower from previous close vs US dollar.
Catch highlights of January 17 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published: Jan 17, 2023 3:54 PM IST
