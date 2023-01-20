Sensex and Nifty 50 fail to hold on to initial gains as FMCG shares drag market

The Sensex fell 273.2 points or 0.4 percent to 60,585.2, before ending at 60,621.8. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,016.2 - 18,145.4 in intraday trade before ending 0.4 percent lower at 18,027.7. Nifty Bank ended 178 points or 0.4 percent higher at 42,506.8.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Friday's session lower as market failed to hold on to initial gains. Major financials, HDFCs, ICICI and SBI, supported the market, however, losses in FMCG dragged the indices lower. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.8 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.6 percent lower.

The Sensex fell 273.2 points or 0.4 percent to 60,585.2, before ending at 60,621.8. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,016.2 - 18,145.4 in intraday trade before ending 0.4 percent lower at 18,027.7. Nifty Bank ended 178 points or 0.4 percent higher at 42,506.8.

A total of 36 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and JSW Steel being the top losers.

Hindustan Zinc, LTTS, TVS Motors, Emami Ltd and Isec led the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Coal India, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HDFC and ITC were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

"Shaking off the weak lead from Wall Street, domestic indices attempted to trade higher due to economic optimism that stemmed from China’s reopening. However, concerns over the global economic slowdown eventually caught up and dragged markets lower. All sectors bled, barring banking stocks, ahead of the release of key earnings by private banking majors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the decline at close, as 1,560 stocks rose while 1,912 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 24 paise higher from previous close at 81.12 vs US dollar.

Global markets

European markets traded largely flat on Friday, amid global economic concerns. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 451.3.

S&P 500 futures were trading 0.1 percent higher, suggesting a flat to positive start on Wall Street. Wall Street ended lower on Thursday.