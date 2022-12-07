The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended in the red on Wednesday, extending the losing streak after RBI hiked repo rates by 35 basis point. The fall in oil, gas and financial shares dragged the headline indices lower.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Wednesday, continuing a three-day losing streak for the headline indices. The Reserve Bank of India, earlier in the day, announced a 35 basis point rate hike in repo rates, on the expected lines. The losses in the headline indices were primarily dragged by oil and gas shares, also pressurised by negative cues across global markets.

The Sensex fell 273 points to 62,351 before ending at 62,410.7. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,528.4-18,668.3 in intraday trade before ending at 18,560.5. Broad indices mirrored the losses in the primary market. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 both ended 0.6 percent lower.

A total of 37 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Adani Enterprises being the top laggards.

Oberoi Realty, Hindustan Aeronautics, Page Industries, Tata Power and Godrej Properties dragged the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, HUL, L&T, Asian Paints, ITC and Axis Bank were the top Nifty gainers.

""As the economy deals with the global headwinds, the RBI has become more realistic, lowering FY23 GDP growth forecast from 7% to 6.8%. The focus remains on fighting inflation which will lead to increase in interest rates in future. Along with a global slowdown corporate earnings forecast for H2FY23 & FY24 can downgrade. The market is currently trading at premium valuations, a slowing earnings growth will impact market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

The RBI on December 7, raised the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent in a bid to tame inflation, which has remained above its tolerance level for the past 11 months.

IT stocks continued the losing momentum ending nearly 256 points or 0.8 percent lower. LTIMindtree and Infosys dragged the sectoral index lower. Media and realty stocks were the biggest losers, while FMCG shares were the top gainers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears at the close, as 1,518 stocks rose while 1,981 fell on BSE.

Rupee ends higher at 82.47 vs dollar, 15 paise higher from Tuesday's close.

Global markets

European markets pulled lower on Wednesday amid recession fears across global markets. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.6 percent lower.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.4 percent, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street.