Sensex ends below 60,000, Nifty 50 falls for third straight session — market ends over 1% down for the week

Sensex ended below 60,000 on Friday and the Nifty50 ended in the red for third straight day. Losses in financial and IT shares dragged the indices lower.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended off lows, but in the red for second straight session. Sensex ended below 60,000 and Nifty 50 slipped for third straight day. Loses in financial and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower.

The Sensex lost 683.3 points or 1.1 percent to 59,669.9, before ending at 59,900.4. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,795.6 - 18,047.4 in intraday trade before ending 0.7 percent lower at 17,859.4. Nifty IT fell 571.3 points or two percent to close at 27,956.4. All NSE sectoral indices, barring consumer durables, FMCG, ended in the red.

A total of 39 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with JSW Steel, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra being the top losers.

LIC Housing Finance, AB Capital, Tube Investments, Motherson Sumi and Canara Bank led the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Britannia, Reliance, M&M and BPCL were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

"Investor risk sentiment took a blow post the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which indicated further rate hikes in 2023 to tame inflation. Upcoming key US jobs data is expected to be encouraging which would influence the next Fed’s policy. The market already remains sensitive to FIIs selling and IT stocks traded with deep cuts ahead the release of corporate earnings next week as the growth is anticipated to be muted," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the decline at the close, as 1,424 stocks rose while 2,084 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended sixteen paise lower from its previous close at 82.72 vs dollar.

Nifty posted the weakest first week of the year in the last seven years. Market fell for fourth-straight week with all the frontline indices posting losses.