The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session, dragged by financial shares.
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex witnessed an all-round fall, and ended lower. Headline indices slipped up to one percent. Loses in financial and oil, gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 1.1 and nearly one percent lower respectively.
