market News

Sensex and Nifty ends lower dragged by financial shares
By Asmita Pant  Jan 4, 2023 4:05:47 PM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session, dragged by financial shares.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex witnessed an all-round fall, and ended lower. Headline indices slipped up to one percent. Loses in financial and oil, gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 1.1 and nearly one percent lower respectively.

Catch highlights of January 4 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.

india stock marketNifty 50Nifty50sensex

Previous Article

Market Highlights: Sensex ends 636 pts lower and Nifty 50 below 18,100

Next Article

Vedanta shares fall over 3% on decline in aluminium production in December quarter

