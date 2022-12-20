Sensex and Nifty ends lower after BoJ spooks global markets — HDFC Bank, SBI Life, HUL top laggards

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Tuesday, a day after the markets took a breather from losing streak, amid losses in realty shares. The rise in IT and metal shares however supported the headline indices.
