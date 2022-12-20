Sensex and Nifty ends lower after BoJ spooks global markets — HDFC Bank, SBI Life, HUL top laggards

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Tuesday, a day after the markets took a breather from losing streak, amid losses in realty shares. The rise in IT and metal shares however supported the headline indices.
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, after taking a breather from losing streak on Monday. The loses in realty shares led the headline indices lower. Bank of Japan’s surprise move to raise yield target triggered fall in global markets earlier in the session.
