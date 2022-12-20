English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Sensex and Nifty ends lower after BoJ spooks global markets — HDFC Bank, SBI Life, HUL top laggards

Sensex and Nifty ends lower after BoJ spooks global markets — HDFC Bank, SBI Life, HUL top laggards

Sensex and Nifty ends lower after BoJ spooks global markets — HDFC Bank, SBI Life, HUL top laggards
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 20, 2022 4:05:44 PM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Tuesday, a day after the markets took a breather from losing streak, amid losses in realty shares. The rise in IT and metal shares however supported the headline indices.

Recommended Articles

View All
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, after taking a breather from losing streak on Monday. The loses in realty shares led the headline indices lower. Bank of Japan’s surprise move to raise yield target triggered fall in global markets earlier in the session.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

india stock marketniftysensex

Previous Article

Adani Enterprises, JK Paper, Indian Overseas Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 20

Next Article

Motilal Oswal Asset Management to accept fresh subscriptions in five international schemes