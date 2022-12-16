Sensex and Nifty close at 1-month low amid pressure in IT and financial shares

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on Friday amid losses in IT and financial shares. All the Nifty sectorial indices ended in the red.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex — ending at one-month low — for the second straight session on Friday. The losses in IT and financial shares dragged the headline indices lower. The headline indices were also pressurised by largely negative cues across global markets.

The Sensex fell 506.5 points to 61,292.5 before ending at 61,337.8. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,440.9-18,225.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.8 percent lower at 18,269. Broad indices underperformed the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 1.6 percent lower and 0.6 percent lower, respectively.

A total of 45 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Adani Enterprises, TCS, Infosys, Adani Ports and SBI being the top laggards.

Polycab, Bharat Electronics, SRF, Container Corp and Union Bank dragged the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were the top Nifty gainers.

"Global markets extended their rout as the ECB and BoE followed the Fed in raising policy rates by half a percent while maintaining a hawkish tone on inflation. The aggressiveness of central banks in combating inflation has raised concerns about the global economy's health. Despite attempts to recoup losses, a lack of global support pushed the indices back into negative territory," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

IT stocks ended 385.8 points or 1.3 percent lower, continuing its losing streak. TCS and Infosys led the sectoral index lower. Nifty PSU Bank and pharma stocks were the biggest sectorial losers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears at the close, as 1,414 stocks rose while 2,120 fell on BSE.

Rupee ends at 6-week closing low of 82.87 vs US dollar.

Global markets

European markets were trading marginally lower on Friday as investors digest central banks' rate hike announcements. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 1.3 percent lower.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.5 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.