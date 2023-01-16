Sensex and Nifty 50 fail to hold initial gains, slip 1% from day's high

The Sensex rose 325.6 points or 0.5 percent to 60,586.8, before ending at nearly 60,093. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,853.6 - 18,049.6 in intraday trade before ending 0.3 percent lower at 17,894.8. Nifty Bank ended 200 points or 0.5 percent lower at 42,167.5.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Monday's session lower, continuing its losing streak after a day's breather. Financial and oil, gas shares ended with loses, while IT shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.2 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower.

The Sensex rose 325.6 points or 0.5 percent to 60,586.8, before ending at nearly 60,093. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,853.6 - 18,049.6 in intraday trade before ending 0.3 percent lower at 17,894.8. Nifty Bank ended 200 points or 0.5 percent lower at 42,167.5.

A total of 32 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank and Hindalco being the top losers.

On the other hand, Tech M, HCL Tech and Infosys were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

"In the event of subdued Q3 results, soft budget expectations and cliffing of global rates the market is contemplating with high volatility as these scenarios envelop the future trend," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the decline at close, as 1,691 stocks rose while 1,910 fell on BSE.