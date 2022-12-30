Sensex and Nifty end last trading session of the year lower — banks drag market lower

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended lower on the last trading day of the week as last-hour losses dragged the headline indices lower. The market recorded yearly gain for seventh consecutive year, for the first time in 28 years. Sensex and Nifty gained four percent each, Nifty Bank rose 21 percent and Midcap index gained four percent.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Friday, December 30 — the last trading day of the year. Indices opened higher earlier in the session, but last-hour fall led to the market closing in the red. The loses in financial shares led the headline indices lower while gains in oil and gas shares supported the indices. Nifty Bank ended over 250 points lower.

The Sensex fell 390.2 points to 60,743.7 before ending at 60,840.7. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,080.3-18,265.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.5 percent lower at 18,105.3. Broad indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.5 percent higher and 0.8 percent higher respectively.

A total of 29 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with SBI Life, Eicher Motors, Grasim, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel being the top losers.

Shriram Finance, Canara Bank, IDFC First Bank, Union Bank and Indian Bank pulled the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Titan, ONGC, and Coal India were the top Nifty gainers.

"On the last day of a tumultuous year, domestic indices shed their early gains as negative signals from global peers pushed indices lower. Investors remained concerned over the economic outlook for the new year, underpinned by growing fears of recession. The ongoing volatility is expected to be sustained in the near-term because of high interest rates and a slowing economy. We believe that value buying is the theme of 2023. Fair valuation, steady earnings, and a robust demand scenario will be the cutting parameters," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls at the close, as 2,195 stocks rose while 1,303 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended at 82.72 vs dollar, 12 paise higher from Thursday's close.

Global markets

European markets slipped on Friday and were on track to post the worst year since 2018. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.5 percent lower. The index is down over 12 percent this year.