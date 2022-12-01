Sensex and Nifty end higher for fourth straight session amid gains in IT shares

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended in the green on Tuesday, as the bulls remained in control of the Street for the fourth straight day.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Thursday, ending in the green for the fourth straight session. In the intraday trade, Sensex scaled to record high for the sixth consecutive session; Nifty touched fresh lifetime high for the fourth day in a row. The gains in the headline indices were primarily led by IT shares.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls at the close, as 2,076 stocks rose and 1,408 fell on BSE.

The rupee ended 20 paise higher from its previous close at 81.22 against the US dollar.