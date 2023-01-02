Sensex and Nifty start 2023 on a positive note, indices end higher led by financial shares

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended the first session of 2023 higher, helped by financial shares. All Nifty sectorial indices barring FMCG and pharma ended higher on Monday.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex started 2023 on a positive note with both indices rising up to one percent. Gains in financial shares pulled the headline indices higher. All the Nifty 50 sectoral indices, barring healthcare and consumer durables, ended with gains. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 0.9 and 0.7 percent higher respectively.

The Sensex gained 382 points to 61,222.8, before ending at 61,167.8. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,086.5 - 18,215.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.5 percent higher at 18,197.4. Nifty Metal rose 163.2 points or 2.4 percent to close at 6,886.6.

A total of 31 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank being the top gainers.

SAIL, Yes Bank, PFC, IDFC First Bank and Bank of India led the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, Divi's Lab, Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp were the top Nifty 50 losers.

"Investors welcomed the new year on a high note with data showing strengthening domestic business conditions. Metal stocks led the surge following reports of China raising export duties to support their domestic demand, which is positive for India. We expect 2023 to be a year to buy equities in anticipation that a large part of the global recession has already been factored in the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the advance at the close, as 2,306 stocks rose while 1,304 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended two paise lower from its previous close at 82.74 vs dollar.

Global markets

European markets rose lower on Monday, the first trading session of the year, after ending the previous years with sharp losses. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.7 percent higher.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street. 2022 marked the worst year for Wall Street since 2008. S&P 500 ended 20 percent lower in 2022.