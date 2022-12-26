Sensex and Nifty snap four-day losing streak

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Monday, breaking a four-day losing streak, led by PSU Bank shares. All sectorial indices barring pharma, ended higher on Monday.
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Monday, breaking a four day losing streak. The headline indices rose nearly three percent. Nifty reclaimed 18,000 mark. Broader market indices mirrored gains in headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 2.7 percent and 3.8 percent higher.
