English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Sensex and Nifty snap four-day losing streak

Sensex and Nifty snap four-day losing streak

Sensex and Nifty snap four-day losing streak
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 26, 2022 4:13:51 PM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Monday, breaking a four-day losing streak, led by PSU Bank shares. All sectorial indices barring pharma, ended higher on Monday.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Monday, breaking a four day losing streak. The headline indices rose nearly three percent. Nifty reclaimed 18,000 mark. Broader market indices mirrored gains in headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 2.7 percent and 3.8 percent higher.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

IST5 Min(s) Read


Catch highlights of December 26 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

indian stock marketniftysensex

Next Article

SBI, Sula Vineyards, Suven Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 26