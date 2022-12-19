Sensex and Nifty halt two-day losing streak — Reliance, Adani Enterprises, HDFC top gainers

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Monday amid gains in financial shares snapping a two day losing streak. The fall in IT shares however put pressure on the headline indices.

The Sensex rose 507.1 points to 61,844.9 before ending at 61,806.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,244.5-18,431.6 in intraday trade before ending 0.8 percent higher at 18,420.4. Broad indices mirrored the gains in the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.6 percent higher and 0.5 percent higher respectively.

A total of 42 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Reliance, Adani Enterprises, HDFC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance being the top gainers.

Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hind Zinc, Chola Invest and Page Industries pulled the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and ONGC were the top Nifty losers.

"Stabilizing after the previous session, domestic indices edged towards gains owing to optimistic cues from western markets. However, the IT sector stood out as an exception to the rally, as the growth guidance of the US IT sector signalled downgrades. Fears of a worldwide recession and mounting local COVID cases weighed heavily on Asian stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

IT stocks ended 145.8 points or 0.5 percent lower after Accenture's weak commentary. Infosys, TCS, Conforge and Wipro pulled the sectoral index lower. Auto stocks were the biggest gainers, while chemicals were also sectorial losers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls at the close, as 2,117 stocks rose while 1,501 fell on BSE.