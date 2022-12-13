Sensex and Nifty end higher led by TCS, Infosys and Reliance

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Tuesday amid gains in IT and financial shares. The fall in chemical shares however put pressure on the headline indices.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Tuesday. The gains in IT shares led the headline indices lower while losses in chemical shares pressurised the indices. The headline indices were also supported by largely positive cues across global markets.

The Sensex rose 437.4 points to 62,567.9 before ending at 62,533.3. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,617.2-18,490.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.6 percent higher at 18,608. Broad indices mirrored the gains in the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.5 percent higher and 0.4 percent higher respectively.

A total of 34 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Infosys, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Adani Enterprises and Reliance being the top gainers.

City Union Bank, Gujarat State Petro, Bata India, Godrej Agrovet and Whirlpool pulled the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, Nestle, Apollo Hospital, Titan Company, HUL and Hindalco were the top Nifty gainers.

"PSU banks led the rally while IT snapped its losing streak on bargain buying. India’s retail inflation eased sharply to 5.9 percent, which was within the RBI’s tolerance band. However, the euphoria was partially offset by an unexpected decline in industrial production, which shrank four percent in October. The US inflation figures, which are due before the Fed announcement, will provide an indication of the Fed's policy stance," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

IT stocks ended 326.1 points or 1.1 percent higher, snapping a losing streak. Infosys and TCS led the sectoral index higher. Realty stocks were the biggest losers, while PSU Bank shares were the top gainers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls at the close, as 1,920 stocks rose while 1,605 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended at six-week low vs dollar, 28 paise lower from Monday's close.

Global markets

European markets moved higher on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.6 percent higher.