Sensex and Nifty ends higher for second straight session led by PSU Bank shares

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Tuesday, ending higher for second straight day, led by PSU Bank shares. All sectorial indices barring FMCG, ended higher on Tuesday.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session. The headline indices rose 0.6 percent each. Nifty reclaimed the 18,100 mark. Broader market indices mirrored gains in headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended one percent and 1.2 percent higher.

The Sensex rose 420.3 points to 60,405.7, before ending at 60,927.4. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,967.5-18,149.2 in intraday trade before ending 0.6 percent higher at 18,132.3.

A total of 40 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel being the top gainers.

Jindal Steel, National Aluminium, SAIL, AWL and TTML led the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospital, M&M, ITC and NTPC ended the session with losses.

"With strong support from global peers, the domestic market is attempting to recoup its previous week's losses. Metal stocks shone amid hopes of a demand revival in China on reports of loosening COVID restrictions. This, along with fears over supply disruptions from winter storms in the US, resulted in oil prices rising," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

Overall market breadth favoured the advance at the close, as 2,572 stocks rose while 926 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 20 paise lower from its previous close at 82.85 vs dollar.

Global markets

European markets were trading higher on Tuesday amid positive sentiment across global markets. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.5 percent higher.