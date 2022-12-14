Sensex and Nifty end higher led by IT and financial shares — Nifty Bank posts record close

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Wednesday amid gains in IT and financial shares. The fall in FMCG shares however put pressure on the headline indices.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Wednesday. The gains in IT shares led the headline indices higher while losses in FMCG shares pressurised the indices. Nifty Bank posted record close for the second straight session. The headline indices were also supported by largely positive cues across global markets ahead of Fed's announcement scheduled for later today.

The Sensex rose 301.8 points to 62,835.1 before ending at 62,677.9. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,696.1-18,632.9 in intraday trade before ending 0.3 percent higher at 18,660.3. Broad indices mirrored the gains in the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.6 percent higher and 0.7 percent higher respectively.

A total of 34 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with HDFC twins, TCS, SBI and JSW Steel being the top gainers.

Vodafone Idea, SRF, IDFC First Bank, L&T Technology and Tata Power pulled the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Nestle, HUL and Asian Paints were the top Nifty losers.

"Better-than-expected inflation readings from major global economies, combined with increased appetite for IT stocks, aided the domestic market's bullishness. US CPI inflation easing to 7.1 percent in November will lower the chances of the Fed being hawkish. Though the Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, their comments on future inflation and rate actions would dominate market movements," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

IT stocks ended 337.4 points or 1.2 percent higher, continuing a gaining streak. LTIMindtree and TCS led the sectoral index higher. FMCG stocks were the biggest losers, while metal shares were the top gainers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls at the close, as 2,036 stocks rose while 1,493 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 82.46 vs dollar, 35 paise higher from Tuesday's close.

Global markets

European markets slipped on Wednesday ahead of US inflation data. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.6 percent lower.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.