Sensex and Nifty ends choppy trade with minor gains led by financial shares

2 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  Jan 3, 2023 4:07:27 PM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Tuesday helped by recovery in financial shares. IT stocks ended largely higher ahead of earnings next week, TCS up nearly two percent.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended choppy trade with minor gains led by recovery financial shares. Gains in financial and IT shares pulled the headline indices higher. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 0.2 and 0.3 percent higher respectively.

The Sensex gained 176.2 points to 61,344, before ending at 61,294.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,149.8 - 18,252 in intraday trade before ending 0.2 percent higher at 18,232.6. Nifty Pharma rose 90.4 points or 0.7 percent to close at 12,641.8.
A total of 26 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with HDFC Life, SBI Life, Axis Bank, Titan and TCS being the top gainers.
PFC, MFSL, Bank of India, Astral and Patanjali led the Nifty Midcap index higher.
On the other hand, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Britannia and M&M were the top Nifty 50 losers.
"In the absence of major economic triggers, the domestic market shifted its focus towards the Q3 earnings season, which is set to kick off this week. Banks' initial quarterly business results revealed solid business traction supported by robust loan growth. IT and banks will take centre stage in the coming days as the trend in the market will be determined by the early signals from sector majors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Overall market breadth favoured the advance at the close, as 2,032 stocks rose while 1,491 fell on BSE.
Rupee ended 14 paise lower from its previous close at 82.88 vs dollar, lowest closing since October 19.
Global markets
European markets rose on Tuesday, as investors globally access China's reopening. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 1.6 percent higher.
S&P 500 futures were up nearly a percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street. 2022 marked the worst year for Wall Street since 2008. S&P 500 ended 20 percent lower in 2022. US market remained closed on Monday.
Catch highlights of January 3 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
