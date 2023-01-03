Sensex and Nifty ends choppy trade with minor gains led by financial shares

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Tuesday helped by recovery in financial shares. IT stocks ended largely higher ahead of earnings next week, TCS up nearly two percent.
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended with minor gains led by recovery financial shares. Gains in financial and IT shares pulled the headline indices higher. Broader market indices Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended 0.2 and 0.3 percent higher respectively.
