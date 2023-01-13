Sensex and Nifty 50 snap 3-day losing streaking led by IT and financial shares

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher on Friday, breaking a losing streak, led by IT and financial shares. Nifty Bank ended over 250 points higher.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Friday's session higher, breaking a three-day losing streak. Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while consumer durables shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 percent higher.

The Sensex rose 460.2 points or 0.8 percent to 60,418.3, before ending at 60,261.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,774.2 - 17,999.4 in intraday trade before ending 0.5 percent higher at 17,956.6. Nifty Bank ended 289 points or 0.7 percent higher at 42,371.2.

A total of 37 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Adai Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel and Infosys being the top gainers.

LTTS, VBL, Gujarat Gas, Bata India and GSPL led the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Titan, SBI Life, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle and LT were the top Nifty 50 losers.

"Easing inflation and brighter third quarter numbers projected by the second set of IT majors are outweighing the cautiousness of the market. CPI in India and US cooled off, thereby bolstering expectations of a less aggressive policy. Falling treasury yields and dollar index are raising investors’ sentiments," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the advance at close, as 1,993 stocks rose while 1,487 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 22 paise higher from previous close at 81.33 vs US dollar.

Global markets

European markets rose on Friday extending gains from previous session. On Thursday, the stocks rose to the highest level since April 2022. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.6 percent higher.

S&P 500 futures were trading flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street. Wall Street ended higher on Thursday.