market News

Sensex and Nifty end flat amid volatility dragged by IT shares
By Asmita Pant  Dec 12, 2022 4:01:53 PM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended flat on Monday amid losses in IT shares. The rise in oil, gas and financial shares supported the headline indices.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended flat on Monday. The losses in IT shares dragged the headline indices lower while gains in oil, gas and consumable fuels supported the indices. The headline indices were also pressurised by largely negative cues across global markets.

