Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat after a rangebound session, Nifty Bank gains 200 pts

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended flat on Wednesday following a rangebound session. Nifty Bank gained 218 points, while Midcaps moved lower.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday's rangebound session flat. Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while oil gas and FMCG shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 and 0.1 percent lower respectively.

The Sensex fell 309.7 points or 0.5 percent to 59,805.8, before ending at 60,105.5. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,824.4 - 17,976.4 in intraday trade before ending 0.1 percent lower at 17,895.7. Nifty Bank ended 218 points or 0.5 percent higher at 42,233.

A total of 32 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divi's Lab, Apollo Hospitals and HUL being the top losers.

VBL, Sona Coms, Laurus Labs, MRF and Yes Bank led the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Hindalco, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement and HDFC Bank were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

"After a volatile session, the domestic market anchored near the flat line as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of inflation data, though positive sentiments from global counterparts attempted multiple recoveries in between. India’s CPI for December is projected to remain unchanged, while the US CPI is estimated to further cool down from November’s level of 7.1 percent. The relentless selling by FIIs as a result of the premium valuation of the domestic market is weighing on the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the advance at close, as 1,866 stocks rose while 1,627 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 21 paise higher from its previous close at 81.58 vs dollar.

Global markets

European markets rose on Wednesday ahead of the US consumer price data scheduled to release on Thursday. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.5 percent higher.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street. Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday.