market News

Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat after a rangebound session, Nifty Bank gains 200 pts
By Asmita Pant  Jan 11, 2023 4:09:54 PM IST (Published)

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended flat on Wednesday following a rangebound session. Nifty Bank gained 218 points, while Midcaps moved lower.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday's rangebound session flat. Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while oil gas and FMCG shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 and 0.1 percent lower respectively. Nifty Bank rose 218 points to 42,233.

Catch highlights of January 11 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
