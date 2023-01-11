Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat after a rangebound session, Nifty Bank gains 200 pts

The Sensex and the Nifty50 ended flat on Wednesday following a rangebound session. Nifty Bank gained 218 points, while Midcaps moved lower.
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday's rangebound session flat. Financial and IT shares ended with gains, while oil gas and FMCG shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.3 and 0.1 percent lower respectively. Nifty Bank rose 218 points to 42,233.
Recommended ArticlesView All
The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios
IST3 Min(s) Read
Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show
IST2 Min(s) Read
Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here’s why global sugar prices gain 2.5% overnight
IST2 Min(s) Read
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!