Sensex and Nifty 50 close at two-week high, end in the green for second straight session

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday's session at two-week closing high, ending with gains for the second session straight. Financial and construction shares ended with gains, while auto shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.5 percent higher, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.1 percent higher.

The Sensex rose 454.5 points or 0.7 percent to 61,110.2, before ending at 61,045.7. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 18,032.4 - 18,183.7 in intraday trade before ending 0.6 percent higher at 18,165.3. Nifty Bank ended 223 points or 0.5 percent higher at 42,458.

A total of 37 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Hindalco, Tata Steel, LT, UPL and Wipro being the top gainers.

TTML, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL, MFSL and Oil India led the Nifty Midcap index higher.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Ultratech and BPCL were the top Nifty 50 losers.

"After the adverse performance during the last one and a half months, Indian market has been advancing in the last 2-3 trading days. The trend is supported by the marginal improvement in FIIs inflows and upside in domestic investments. The domestic investors are adopting buy on dip strategy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the advance at close, as 1,953 stocks rose while 1,559 fell on BSE.

Rupee ended 52 paise higher from previous close at 81.24 vs US dollar, highest close since December 1, 2022.

Global markets

European markets traded mixed on Wednesday, amid global economic concerns. Stoxx 600 index hit a 52-week high in Wednesday's session, and was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 457.4.