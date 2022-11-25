Sensex drops over 300 pts from day's high and Nifty50 slips below 18,450 as D-Street enters December F&O series

The Sensex and the Nifty50 suffered minor losses in early deals on Friday, as Dalal Street entered the December futures & options series after rising more than four percent each in the previous one.

Indian equity benchmarks succumbed to selling pressure following a positive start on Friday, as Dalal Street entered a new monthly derivatives series after finishing the previous one more than four percent higher. Losses in IT, FMCG and consumer durable shares weighed on the market though gains in oil & gas stocks lent some support.

Both headline indices slipped as much as 0.2 percent in the first few minutes of trade after scaling fresh 52-week highs. The Sensex dropped 148.8 points to 62,123.8 at the weakest level of the day so far — retreating 323.9 points from its intraday high. The Nifty50 slid to as low as 18,445.1, down 39 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.

A total of 29 stocks in the Nifty50 basket struggled below the flatline in early deals. Tata Consumer, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Eicher, Britannai and Adani Enterprises — trading around one percent lower each — were the top laggards.

The HDFC twins, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags on both main gauges.

On the other hand, HDFC Life, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum, IndusInd, NTPC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki — rising around 1-2 percent — were among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,911 stocks rose and 1,016 fell in morning trade on BSE.

Globally, concerns remained on the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.

(This story will be updated shortly)