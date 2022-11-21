Sensex falls over 350 pts and Nifty50 slips below 18,250 as China COVID cases spook global markets

The Sensex and the Nifty50 began the week on a negative note amid losses across most sectors, as resurgent COVID cases in China spooked investors in other Asian markets.

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply after a gap-down start on Monday tracking deep losses across other major Asian markets on concerns about the economic fallout from fresh COVID restrictions in Beijing amid rising infections. Hawkish commentary from Fed officials — damaging nascent hopes of an early end to the current cycle of rising benchmark interest rates — kept investors on the back foot.

Both headline indices declined as much as 0.6 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex lost 364 points to 61,299.5 so far during the session, and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 18,201.9, down 105.8 points from its previous close.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the week deep in the red as fears of lower global demand hurt oil prices, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 1.6 percent lower at the last count. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 1.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.8 percent.

S&&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished half a percent higher but the Dow Jones ended flat.

