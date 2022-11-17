Sensex drops 300 pts from day's high amid choppy trade — rupee slides to 81.65 vs dollar

The Sensex and the Nifty50 remained in the red for much of the session so far ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts due later in the day.

Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day winning run amid choppy trade on Thursday, as losses in financial, IT and auto shares outweighed gains in oil & gas stocks. Globally, investors remained on the back foot assessing the impact of more of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.

18,350. Both headline indices finished the day 0.4 percent lower. The Sensex gyrated within a range of more than 400 points during the session before settling at 61,750.6, down 230.1 points from its previous close. The Nifty50 shed 65.8 points to close six points shy of

Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.3-0.4 percent for the day — reflecting caution in the smaller segments.

The Nifty Bank — whose 12 constituents include the country's top lenders SBI and HDFC Bank — was under pressure but not far from its all-time high of

42,611.8 clocked the previous day. HDFC Bank shares, falling as much as one percent during the session, weighed on the basket.

Bharti Airtel shares strengthened by as much as Rs 6.5 or 0.8 percent to a record high of Rs 847.4 apiece, after the telecom major began 5G services at the Pune airport.

Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears, as 1,468 stocks advanced and 1,904 declined on BSE at noon.

Many analysts remain optimistic of a rally in the market to record highs in the short term.

"I am very positive on the market, with headline indices surely set to scale new records before the end of 2022... A few months of irritation for the participants near all-time highs is always healthy for the next leg of bullishness," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

"In the past 13 months or so (since the record high in October 2021), the Nifty has stayed around 18,000 for some six-odd months which is a bullish sign for the coming months... The Nifty Bank has already started to outperform and everything else is also bound to strengthen in the last days of this (calendar) year," he said.

He believes beaten-down spaces like IT face some more margin pressure in the current quarter before a rebound along with other major spaces on the Street.

ALSO READ: Banking stocks poised to take Nifty50 to a record soon

India saw an overall mixed set of earnings for the quarter ended September, with Nifty profits averaging eight percent above Street estimates.

Invesco Mutual Fund Chief Investment Officer Taher Badshah told CNBC-TV18 it was a decent earnings season but there might not be significant upgrades going forward. He expects marginal upgrades in select largecap and financial stocks.

Global markets

Stoxx 600 futures were up 0.1 percent at the last count, suggesting a positive opening ahead in Europe. Earlier in the day, most of Asian markets suffered losses following a weak overnight handover from Wall Street.