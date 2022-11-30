MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a sluggish note amid mixed moves in their major global peers, as investors await guidance on the Fed's interest rate hiking path. US crude oil futures rose on hopes that China would loosen its COVID-19 restrictions that fueled fears about the global economy.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was up 11.5 points or 0.1 percent at 18,770 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street, having moved within a 44-point range around the flatline earlier in the day.

