Investors make Rs 7.6 lakh crore as Sensex gains over 1,400 pts in 2 days

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Thursday as Dalal Street resumed trading after a day's holiday, shrugging off a largely negative trend across global markets amid persistent concerns about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth. Gains in IT, metal and oil & gas shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in select FMCG and healthcare names played spoilsport.

Both main gauges rose as much as 0.9 percent during the session before giving up more than two thirds of those gains by the end of the day. The Sensex jumped 513.3 points to touch 58,578.8 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,428.8, adding 154.5 points to its previous close.

Investors' wealth increased by Rs 7.6 lakh crore in two back-to-back sessions as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 275.9 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data. The 30-scrip index gained 1,433.3 points during this period.

A total of 27 stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended higher. JSW Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel were the top gainers.

ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys — gaining around two percent each for the day — were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most. ICICI Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and Reliance were among the top contributors to the rise in both Sensex and Nifty50.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Divi's Labs were the top laggards.

SBI Life, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, declining more than one percent each, were also among the worst hit Nifty counters.

Analysts await the onset of the corporate earnings season next week for domestic cues. TCS will report its financial results for the July-September period on Monday, kicking off the earnings season.

Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls throughout the day, as 2,365 stocks rose and 1,095 fell on BSE.

"The Indian market is maintaining its resilience despite mixed cues from global equities and surging oil prices. Both domestic and foreign investors are supporting the rally. The market is also bolstered by an expected improvement in metal, IT and realty results," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, the rise in oil rates following the OPEC+ decision to cut output is slightly unfavourable for India, he said.

International crude oil prices held near three-week highs after the OPEC+ grouping of top producers agreed on the largest reduction in their output since 2020, a move the US President called shortsighted. The producers will lower the production by about two million barrels per day.

The rupee lost 0.4 percent of its value against the US dollar to settle at 81.88 against the US dollar for the day.

Global markets

European markets gave up early gains, following mixed moves across Asia with a negative bias, with the pan-European Stoxx index fell as much as 0.3 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.7 percent, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Wall Street .

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.