Sensex and Nifty50 drop 1% as red-hot US inflation spooks global markets

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell more than one percent on Wednesday, though better than their Asian peers, after a red-hot inflation reading in the US spooked investors on Wall street overnight.

Indian equity benchmarks fell more than one percent amid a broad sell-off on Wednesday, as a worse-than-expected consumer inflation reading from the US sent shockwaves across global markets. The sea of red on Dalal Street, though better compared to other Asian markets, meant a sharp U-turn a day after the 50-scrip index made it back above 18,000 following a five-month-long gap.

The sticky red-hot inflation in the US dashed nascent hopes the Fed could scale back its policy tightening in the coming months.

All of the Nifty50 constituents began the day in the red. Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Hindalco were the top laggards.

HCL Tech, Titan, HDFC, Dr Reddy's and Tata Motors — declining more than two percent each — were also among the worst-hit blue-chip stocks.

Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest contributors to the fall in both headline indices.

The Nifty IT took a big hit, falling most among NSE's sectoral gauges.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears, as 1,150 stocks rose and 1,762 fell on BSE in early deals.

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — rose as much as 6.3 percent to 18.6, its biggest intraday jump in two weeks.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets mirrored the steep losses on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down two percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures, however, eked out a gain of 0.3 percent. On Tuesday, the three main indices tanked 4-5 percent amid a broad sell-off.

