Sensex and Nifty50 make a gap-down start tracking global markets

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, after economic data from the US fuelled nervousness the Fed has little reason to ease the pace and magnitude of its rate hikes.

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Friday tracking a sombre mood across global markets, as data from the world's largest economy left little reason to the Fed to ease the hiking cycle in COVID-era interest rates to tackle red-hot inflation.

Both headline indices fell as much as 0.9 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex fell 538.2 points to 59,395.8 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slipped to as low as 17,716.10, down 161.3 points from its previous close.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ONGC and TCS were the top laggards in the Nifty50 basket.

The HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Reliance and ITC were the biggest contributors to the drop in both main indices.

"The market has started to show signs of fatigue. Globally, the major concern now is that the Fed might oversteer and end up raising rates too much too fast, pushing the US economy into a sharp recession. There are talks of the terminal Fed rate rising to 4.25 percent," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Sharply rising rates, rising bond yields and a rising dollar are negatives for equity. In this challenging environment, it would be difficult for India to sustain the recent pattern of decoupling from the global trend," he said.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral, as 1,316 stocks rose and 1,228 fell on BSE.

The rupee inched lower against the US dollar. It is now 0.4 percent above a lifetime low hit late last month.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets suffered sharp losses, mirroring a weak session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down one percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite were down around one percent each.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones 0.6 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.4 percent.

(This story will be updated shortly)