Sensex drops over 500 pts amid nervousness in global markets ahead of US inflation data

By Sandeep Singh

The Sensex and the Nifty50 began the day in the red tracking weakness across global markets as investors awaited data on US inflation due later on Thursday for cues.

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, dragged by losses in financial, oil & gas, IT and auto shares. Globally, the focus shifted to incoming inflation data from the world's largest economy in the absence of final results of US midterm elections, where Republican gains appeared more modest than some expected.

The Sensex fell as much as 521.6 points or 0.9 percent to 60,512 in the first few minutes of trade, and the Nifty slid to as low as 18,020.7, down 136.4 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

Thirty three stocks in the Nifty50 dropped at the open. Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

PowerGrid, JSW Steel, HDFC, Tata Steel and ONGC — declining around one percent each — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that fell the most.

Reliance, Axis Bank, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest drags on both headline indices.

Investors eagerly awaited US inflation data due later in the day for clues on the future course of interest rates.

"A lower-than-expected US CPI reading will be a trigger for a rally in global markets. A higher-than-expected inflation print can trigger a renewed risk-off in markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears, as 1,359 stocks rose and 1,793 fell in the first few minutes of trade.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell in early hours on Thursday following steep losses on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading down 1.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also down 1.1 percent.